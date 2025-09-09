Starmer's Stance on Middle East Tensions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israeli military strikes on Qatar, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire and increased aid to Gaza as a path to peace.
In a firm stance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized Israeli military actions targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, highlighting potential risks of further regional unrest.
Starmer's criticisms, shared via a post on X, described the strikes as violations of Qatar's sovereignty.
Emphasizing the path to peace, he urged for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and significantly increased aid to Gaza.
