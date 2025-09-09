Left Menu

Starmer's Stance on Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israeli military strikes on Qatar, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire and increased aid to Gaza as a path to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:35 IST
Starmer's Stance on Middle East Tensions
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a firm stance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized Israeli military actions targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, highlighting potential risks of further regional unrest.

Starmer's criticisms, shared via a post on X, described the strikes as violations of Qatar's sovereignty.

Emphasizing the path to peace, he urged for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and significantly increased aid to Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

 India
2
Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

 India
3
French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, reports AP.

French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as...

 Global
4
Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025