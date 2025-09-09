Escalated Airstrikes and Tensions: Israel Expands Middle East Operations

Israel intensified its campaign against Hamas by targeting leaders of the group in Qatar with airstrikes on Tuesday. This action expands Israel's military reach in the Middle East to include Qatar, a state significant to U.S. security interests and historical peace talks for Gaza.

Qatar termed the strike as 'cowardly' and a breach of international norms, asserting that it could jeopardize the ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Reports indicate key Hamas negotiation figures escaped harm, though the strike followed an Israeli evacuation directive in Gaza City amid broader conflict efforts.

Regional powers, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, lambasted Israel's actions, citing violations of sovereignty. The incident comes amidst mounting concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and potential threats to peace in the region, prompting comments from global leaders and organizations.

