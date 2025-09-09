Escalated Airstrikes and Tensions: Israel Expands Middle East Operations
Israel expanded its military efforts against Hamas by launching airstrikes in Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations. Qatar condemned the attack, viewing it as a violation of international law. The incident complicates ongoing peace talks and has drawn international criticism, including a response from the United Nations and regional leaders.
Israel intensified its campaign against Hamas by targeting leaders of the group in Qatar with airstrikes on Tuesday. This action expands Israel's military reach in the Middle East to include Qatar, a state significant to U.S. security interests and historical peace talks for Gaza.
Qatar termed the strike as 'cowardly' and a breach of international norms, asserting that it could jeopardize the ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Reports indicate key Hamas negotiation figures escaped harm, though the strike followed an Israeli evacuation directive in Gaza City amid broader conflict efforts.
Regional powers, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, lambasted Israel's actions, citing violations of sovereignty. The incident comes amidst mounting concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and potential threats to peace in the region, prompting comments from global leaders and organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
