Fugitive Couple Nabbed for Large-Scale Fraud in Jharkhand
A couple accused of defrauding individuals across India has been arrested by police in Gomoh, Jharkhand. They were allegedly involved in embezzling crores through a company set up to lure investors. The duo faced multiple charges of forgery and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, law enforcement authorities apprehended a couple on Tuesday accused of orchestrating a major fraud operation. The arrest took place on a train in Gomoh, part of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, as confirmed by an officer.
Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish revealed that the couple, both in their 30s, were en route to Bhubaneswar from Delhi. The two, hailing from Bihar's Vaishali district, had allegedly set up a company in Sakchi to solicit investments from citizens nationwide, subsequently absconding with crores of rupees.
A criminal breach of trust case was filed against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 420 for forgery, in 2022 at Telco police station. Following investigations, a chargesheet was presented in court on September 5, 2023. Acting on intelligence, police detained the duo on the Tejas Express train.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fraud
- couple
- arrest
- Jharkhand
- embezzlement
- forgery
- criminal breach
- Tejas Express
- Dhanbad
- Vaishali