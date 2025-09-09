Left Menu

Fugitive Couple Nabbed for Large-Scale Fraud in Jharkhand

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:00 IST
Fugitive Couple Nabbed for Large-Scale Fraud in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, law enforcement authorities apprehended a couple on Tuesday accused of orchestrating a major fraud operation. The arrest took place on a train in Gomoh, part of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, as confirmed by an officer.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish revealed that the couple, both in their 30s, were en route to Bhubaneswar from Delhi. The two, hailing from Bihar's Vaishali district, had allegedly set up a company in Sakchi to solicit investments from citizens nationwide, subsequently absconding with crores of rupees.

A criminal breach of trust case was filed against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 420 for forgery, in 2022 at Telco police station. Following investigations, a chargesheet was presented in court on September 5, 2023. Acting on intelligence, police detained the duo on the Tejas Express train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

