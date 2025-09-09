Tragic Death of Migrant Worker: Family's Journey to Bring Son Home

The Jharkhand labour department, along with the Simdega district administration, has stepped up to support the bereaved family of Omchandra Manjhi, a young tribal migrant worker tragically killed in Gujarat. Officials revealed on Tuesday their coordinated efforts to return his body to their homeland.

Omchandra, who had recently embarked on a job delivering bottles in a Kutch-based private company, met an untimely death shortly after joining. His body was discovered on September 3, according to Shika Lakra, head of the Migrant Control Cell operating under the Jharkhand labour department.

With the family unable to afford the expenses required to retrieve Omchandra's body, the Simdega district administration collaborated with the labour department to shoulder the financial burden, granting Rs 50,000 to the grieving family. Additional negotiations led to the company contributing Rs 35,000. Consequently, the family embarked on their journey to Gujarat, expected to return by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)