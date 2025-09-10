Left Menu

Russia Urges Peace Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Russia has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Nepal amid escalating political unrest. The situation transitioned from protests to riots, resulting in casualties. Nepali PM K P Sharma Oli resigned following anti-government demonstrations. The Russian Embassy offers support to its nationals in the region.

On Tuesday, Russia expressed grave concern over the political unrest in Nepal, urging for a peaceful resolution while advising its citizens against traveling to the nation. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement hoping for the crisis's swift normalization.

Amid escalating tensions, which shifted from protests to violent riots resulting in casualties, Russia closely monitors the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reported Russian casualties, and the area surrounding the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu remains stable.

As the protests continue, with demonstrators targeting key figures and political party headquarters, the Russian Embassy warns citizens to exercise caution and seek assistance if necessary. Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, resigned following the turmoil.

