Russia Urges Peace Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

On Tuesday, Russia expressed grave concern over the political unrest in Nepal, urging for a peaceful resolution while advising its citizens against traveling to the nation. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement hoping for the crisis's swift normalization.

Amid escalating tensions, which shifted from protests to violent riots resulting in casualties, Russia closely monitors the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reported Russian casualties, and the area surrounding the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu remains stable.

As the protests continue, with demonstrators targeting key figures and political party headquarters, the Russian Embassy warns citizens to exercise caution and seek assistance if necessary. Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, resigned following the turmoil.