Prime Minister Mark Carney Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Qatar

Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister, condemns Israeli airstrikes against Hamas leaders in Qatar, labeling the action as an intolerable escalation of violence. Carney underscores the threat to regional peace and emphasizes the negative impact on ongoing peace efforts led by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has publicly condemned Israel's airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, labeling the military action as an 'intolerable expansion of violence' that could exacerbate regional conflict. In a statement made via X, Carney criticized the attack as an affront to Qatar's sovereignty.

He warned that such aggressive measures, regardless of their objectives, pose significant risks to regional stability and peace. Carney emphasized that these actions endanger efforts to attain a lasting ceasefire, highlighting the adverse impact on initiatives to advance peace and secure the release of hostages.

Carney further praised Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his constructive role in the peace process and reiterated Canada's commitment to supporting diplomatic resolutions over military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

