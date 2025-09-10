Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trump's Foreign Aid Withholding Plan

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to release $4 billion in foreign aid. The administration sought to redirect the funds as part of Trump's 'America First' policy, but faced legal challenges from aid groups and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 01:51 IST
Supreme Court Halts Trump's Foreign Aid Withholding Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an administrative stay, temporarily halting a judge's mandate that required the Trump administration to disburse billions in foreign aid. This development allows the Court more time to consider the administration's plea to withhold $4 billion previously authorized by Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, addressing emergency filings in Washington, compelled aid organizations suing the administration to respond by Friday. The contested funds are meant for foreign aid, U.N. peacekeeping, and global democracy promotion, as designated by Congress.

As part of President Trump's 'America First' agenda, the administration argues the $4 billion in foreign aid contradicts U.S. policy. Despite budgeting billions for foreign aid last year, efforts to redirect or block funds using tactics like 'pocket rescission' have been legally contested. The Supreme Court's conservative majority has often supported the administration in similar previous cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.

Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Tru...

 Global
2
Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

 Global
4
Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025