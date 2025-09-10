Supreme Court Halts Trump's Foreign Aid Withholding Plan

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an administrative stay, temporarily halting a judge's mandate that required the Trump administration to disburse billions in foreign aid. This development allows the Court more time to consider the administration's plea to withhold $4 billion previously authorized by Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, addressing emergency filings in Washington, compelled aid organizations suing the administration to respond by Friday. The contested funds are meant for foreign aid, U.N. peacekeeping, and global democracy promotion, as designated by Congress.

As part of President Trump's 'America First' agenda, the administration argues the $4 billion in foreign aid contradicts U.S. policy. Despite budgeting billions for foreign aid last year, efforts to redirect or block funds using tactics like 'pocket rescission' have been legally contested. The Supreme Court's conservative majority has often supported the administration in similar previous cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)