Qatar's Unyielding Mediation Amidst Conflict

In a firm declaration of Qatar's diplomatic stance, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani emphasized the nation's unyielding commitment to mediation following an Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

Doha, working alongside Cairo and Washington, has played a central role in mediating the complicated conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, Al-Thani expressed skepticism about the current state of peace negotiations, citing recent hostilities undermining potential progress.

Al-Thani criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of 'state terrorism' and alleging that Israel deliberately sabotaged peace opportunities. Notably, he stated that U.S. officials informed Qatar about the attack shortly after it commenced, and vowed legal and strategic responses to Israel's actions.

