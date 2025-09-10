Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Algeria Calls for UN Meeting over Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Algeria has petitioned the United Nations Security Council to hold a meeting concerning Israel's recent military actions. The attack targeted Hamas leaders situated in Qatar, stirring diplomatic concerns.

According to diplomatic sources, Algeria has urged the 15-member council to assemble on Wednesday to discuss the implications of the Israeli strikes. This request highlights the growing regional unrest.

The latest developments underscore the fragile political landscape, as key nations navigate complex relationships in response to military aggression and calls for international mediation.