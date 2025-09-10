Left Menu

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, suggests that the EU should consider collectively handling the risks associated with immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine. He emphasizes that any new initiatives should ensure legal robustness and shared risks among all EU member states, as reported in the Financial Times.

Maxime Prevot

Belgium may be open to revising how the European Union manages Russian assets frozen on its soil, aiming to help Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in an interview with the Financial Times.

Prevot stressed that any new strategies must not only be legally sound but also involve shared risk among all EU nations.

This approach would require a collective effort to ensure that the legal implications are managed across all member states, mitigating individual country risks in supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

