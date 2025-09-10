Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium may be open to revising how the European Union manages Russian assets frozen on its soil, aiming to help Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in an interview with the Financial Times.

Prevot stressed that any new strategies must not only be legally sound but also involve shared risk among all EU nations.

This approach would require a collective effort to ensure that the legal implications are managed across all member states, mitigating individual country risks in supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)