Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets
Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, suggests that the EU should consider collectively handling the risks associated with immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine. He emphasizes that any new initiatives should ensure legal robustness and shared risks among all EU member states, as reported in the Financial Times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:52 IST
Belgium may be open to revising how the European Union manages Russian assets frozen on its soil, aiming to help Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in an interview with the Financial Times.
Prevot stressed that any new strategies must not only be legally sound but also involve shared risk among all EU nations.
This approach would require a collective effort to ensure that the legal implications are managed across all member states, mitigating individual country risks in supporting Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland says it downed drones that violated its airspace during Russian bombardment of Ukraine, reports AP.
Poland Takes Action: NATO Air Defenses Engage for First Time in Ukraine War
Poland Temporarily Closes Airports Amid Rising Tensions Near Ukraine
France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts
Ukraine Urges $60 Billion for Future Defense