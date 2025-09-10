India Mines Rare Earths in Myanmar Amidst Geopolitical Chess

In a strategic move to diversify its sources of rare-earth minerals, India is now engaging with Myanmar's powerful Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to secure rare-earth samples, according to insiders.

Tasked by the Ministry of Mines, India's state-run and private enterprises, including IREL and Midwest Advanced Materials, aim to extract and analyze samples from KIA-controlled mines in Myanmar.

This initiative comes as China tightens its grip on rare-earth exports, prompting India to explore new supply routes and enhance its domestic production capabilities for these crucial materials used in modern technologies.

