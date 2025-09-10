India Mines Rare Earths in Myanmar Amidst Geopolitical Chess
India is collaborating with Myanmar's Kachin Independence Army to source rare-earth minerals, aiming to reduce its dependency on China. This strategic move is part of India's broader effort to secure rare-earth supplies needed for high-tech industries, against the backdrop of China's dominance in the sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:06 IST
In a strategic move to diversify its sources of rare-earth minerals, India is now engaging with Myanmar's powerful Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to secure rare-earth samples, according to insiders.
Tasked by the Ministry of Mines, India's state-run and private enterprises, including IREL and Midwest Advanced Materials, aim to extract and analyze samples from KIA-controlled mines in Myanmar.
This initiative comes as China tightens its grip on rare-earth exports, prompting India to explore new supply routes and enhance its domestic production capabilities for these crucial materials used in modern technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Governance Model: Bridging Citizens and Government Via Technology
Empowering Athletes: The Synergy of Sports Science and Technology
Surveillance State: China's Digital Cage Built with American Technology
QCY Sets Sound Strides in India with Wearable Technology Expansion
Haryana Takes Flight: Pioneering the Drone Technology Revolution