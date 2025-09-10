Election Commission's Nationwide 'Special Intensive Revision' Set to Ensure Voter List Integrity
The Election Commission is holding a significant meeting to initiate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide. This preparation aims to weed out illegal migrants and ensure accurate voters' lists. SIR will also involve house-to-house verification and the addition of a declaration form for voter eligibility.
The Election Commission is gearing up for a comprehensive nationwide roll-out of the Special Intensive Revision, a crucial step to maintain the integrity of electoral rolls. A pivotal meeting has been convened, with key state officials and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar sharing their insights on implementing the SIR policy.
Since Gyanesh Kumar's appointment as chief election commissioner in February, this marks the third conclave with CEOs. The meeting assumes importance as officials deliberate on the preparedness for a pan-India SIR, especially ahead of upcoming polls in states like Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in 2026.
The initiative's primary aim is to ensure error-free voter lists by eliminating foreign illegal migrants. House-to-house verifications are planned, and to address opposition concerns about voter data manipulation, the Commission has introduced additional steps like a declaration form verifying eligibility.
