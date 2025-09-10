UN Rights Chief Urges Restraint Amid Deadly Protests and Violence in Nepal

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Nepal, where a wave of protests has led to multiple deaths, hundreds of injuries, and extensive property destruction. The unrest, fueled largely by youth anger over corruption and restrictions on social media, has shaken Nepal’s fragile democratic landscape and drawn urgent calls for dialogue.

Rising Violence and Civil Unrest

According to reports, the protests—initially peaceful—have increasingly turned violent in recent weeks. Demonstrators, many of them young people, have taken to the streets demanding government accountability and the restoration of access to banned social media platforms, which authorities restricted citing security concerns.

While protesters insist their grievances are legitimate, the demonstrations have spiraled into clashes with security forces, vandalism, and the burning of public and private property. Several government buildings, businesses, and residences have been attacked, and there are reports of physical assaults against senior government officials.

Türk: “Violence Is Not the Answer”

Speaking from Geneva, Türk appealed for urgent restraint and de-escalation.

“I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint, and avoid further such bloodshed and harm,” he said. “Violence is not the answer. Dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people. It is important that the voices of young people are heard.”

The High Commissioner emphasised that protesters have the right to peacefully express their frustrations and political grievances, but also reminded them of their responsibility to refrain from violence.

Allegations of Excessive Force

Türk said he had received concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by Nepal’s security forces. He urged the government to launch urgent, transparent, and impartial investigations into these incidents.

“Accountability is key to restoring public trust,” he noted. “Security operations must always comply with human rights standards, especially in situations involving youth protesters.”

Nepal’s Democratic Journey at Risk

The High Commissioner warned that the current unrest threatens to undermine the significant progress Nepal has made since its decade-long civil conflict ended in 2006.

“The world has admired Nepal’s emergence from conflict to become a peaceful democracy,” Türk said. “It is vital that all stakeholders recommit to dialogue and protect this hard-won democratic path.”

He stressed that failure to address grievances through inclusive political processes could deepen divisions and fuel instability.

UN Offers Support for Dialogue

Türk assured the Nepalese people that the UN system remains ready to assist in trust-building measures, mediation efforts, and dialogue platforms to defuse tensions.

“My Office stands ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help de-escalate tensions and restore confidence,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The protests highlight deep-rooted frustrations among Nepal’s younger generation, who face economic hardship, limited opportunities, and disillusionment with political leadership. Observers say addressing corruption, ensuring accountability, and restoring freedoms such as online expression will be critical to calming tensions.

For now, Türk’s message is clear: Nepal’s future depends on dialogue, restraint, and respect for democratic rights—not on escalating cycles of repression and retaliation.