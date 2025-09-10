Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Maddur: BJP Alleges Karnataka's Mishandling of Law and Order

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accuses the Karnataka government of failing to manage law and order in Maddur, following violence at a Ganesha immersion procession. He alleges targeted attacks on Hindu workers and criticizes the Congress for worsening tensions, citing the state's inadequate police response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:09 IST
Rising Tensions in Maddur: BJP Alleges Karnataka's Mishandling of Law and Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations are flying high as BJP state president B Y Vijayendra has criticized the Karnataka government's handling of the law and order situation in Maddur. This comes in the wake of recent violence during a Ganesha immersion procession that was reportedly attacked by miscreants hurling stones.

Vijayendra emphasized that instead of addressing the so-called 'anti-national elements,' the police have targeted Hindu workers with FIRs. He also mentioned a lack of female police officers during the procession, calling it a clear intelligence failure and pointing fingers at Congress leaders for escalating tensions across Karnataka.

As the state tries to ensure peace with enhanced security measures, more uncertainty looms, with allegations of minority appeasement politics by the ruling party adding fuel to the already fiery political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

 India
2
Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

 India
3
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
4
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025