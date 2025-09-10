Rising Tensions in Maddur: BJP Alleges Karnataka's Mishandling of Law and Order
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accuses the Karnataka government of failing to manage law and order in Maddur, following violence at a Ganesha immersion procession. He alleges targeted attacks on Hindu workers and criticizes the Congress for worsening tensions, citing the state's inadequate police response.
Accusations are flying high as BJP state president B Y Vijayendra has criticized the Karnataka government's handling of the law and order situation in Maddur. This comes in the wake of recent violence during a Ganesha immersion procession that was reportedly attacked by miscreants hurling stones.
Vijayendra emphasized that instead of addressing the so-called 'anti-national elements,' the police have targeted Hindu workers with FIRs. He also mentioned a lack of female police officers during the procession, calling it a clear intelligence failure and pointing fingers at Congress leaders for escalating tensions across Karnataka.
As the state tries to ensure peace with enhanced security measures, more uncertainty looms, with allegations of minority appeasement politics by the ruling party adding fuel to the already fiery political landscape.
