Tensions Rise as Polish Airspace Breached by Russian Drones

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported a major breach of Polish airspace by Russian drones, which were subsequently neutralized. The incident occurred amid a broader Russian offensive in western Ukraine, with Poland labeling the incursion as an aggressive act, further escalating regional tensions.

Amid heightening regional tensions, Poland took down several Russian drones that breached its airspace last night. This incident coincided with a widespread Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the breach on the social media platform X, stating that the drones posed a direct threat before they were intercepted.

The NATO member nation condemned the incursion, considering it an 'act of aggression' and prompting further diplomatic and security concerns in the region.

