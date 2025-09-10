Tensions Rise as Polish Airspace Breached by Russian Drones

Amid heightening regional tensions, Poland took down several Russian drones that breached its airspace last night. This incident coincided with a widespread Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the breach on the social media platform X, stating that the drones posed a direct threat before they were intercepted.

The NATO member nation condemned the incursion, considering it an 'act of aggression' and prompting further diplomatic and security concerns in the region.

