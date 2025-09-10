Nepal Under Curfew: Army Enforces Restrictive Measures Amid Ongoing Protests
In response to violent anti-government protests, the Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictive orders and curfews. The city of Kathmandu and other regions saw increased military presence as key buildings were set ablaze. Despite Prime Minister Oli's resignation, tensions remain high with warnings against vandalism and misuse of looted weapons.
The Nepal Army enforced restrictive measures across the nation following a series of violent anti-government protests. As unrest spread, the Army imposed a curfew after harmful demonstrations led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Kathmandu and other major cities were eerily quiet as military personnel patrolled the streets to prevent looting and arson. The restrictive orders are effective from morning until 5 p.m., followed by an overnight curfew.
In a bid to restore order, authorities are asking citizens to stay indoors unless necessary. Concerns about further violence persist, with the Army warning against the misuse of looted weapons and urging the return of stolen arms.
