Family Feud Over Business Tycoon’s Will Hits Delhi High Court
Priya Kapur, widow of Sanjay Kapur, faces a court battle against his children over the authenticity of his will. The children claim the will was forged to deprive them of assets. Priya argues the will's validity, while Sanjay's mother also contests the asset distribution.
The ongoing legal dispute over the late businessman Sanjay Kapur's will took a dramatic turn as his widow, Priya Kapur, informed the Delhi High Court that Kapur's children had already received a substantial sum of Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.
However, the children, alleging the will was forged by Priya to gain control over additional assets, sought intervention from the high court for further shares, challenging the will's authenticity and claiming the document was suspiciously unregistered.
Adding to the complexity, Sanjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also disputed the will, arguing she was left with nothing. The high court has since issued notices and scheduled the next hearing for October 9, demanding asset disclosure from Priya.
