Family Feud: The Kapur Estate Saga

The Delhi High Court is embroiled in a legal battle over the assets of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. His widow, Priya Kapur, and his children from his former wife, Karisma Kapoor, are disputing the authenticity of his will. The children, who have already received a substantial sum from the family trust, question Priya's claims over the estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:02 IST
The Delhi High Court found itself at the center of a heated inheritance dispute as Priya Kapur, widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, addressed allegations surrounding her husband's will. Representing the Kapur children, counsel argued that the will, purportedly favoring Priya, was forged to secure control over Sunjay's assets.

Pushing back against accusations of forgery, Priya Kapur's legal team emphasized that despite the will's lack of registration, it retained its validity. Highlighting significant funds already disbursed to the children via family trust, Priya's counsel questioned further claims on the estate.

Complicating the case were objections from Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, who condemned the events as 'unholy,' stressing her exclusion from the inheritance. The court has requested filings from Priya on the existing assets, with proceedings to continue next month.

