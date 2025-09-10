Ceasefire Hopes Diminished Amidst Controversial Israeli Airstrike in Qatar

An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has escalated tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns about its impact on ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The strike, labeled as state terrorism by Qatar, killed several individuals, including the son of a top Hamas negotiator.

The incident has attracted criticism from global players, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction and questioning the operation's success. Meanwhile, Israeli officials remain uncertain about the long-term effects of the attack on peace talks mediated by Qatar.

While everyday life in Doha resumes, the diplomatic repercussions of the airstrike continue to unfold, with countries like the U.S. clarifying their stance against the militant group's control in Gaza amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis.

