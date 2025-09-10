Crisis in Nepal: Curfews Imposed Amid Protests and Violence
The Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew following widespread protests and arson that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The army cited security concerns, including potential looting and violence, and urged public cooperation during this critical period.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew from Wednesday to manage the violent protests that escalated following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The situation turned critical as protesters targeted significant governmental properties, invoking a comprehensive security response.
Soon after gaining control of national security operations, the army issued a public appeal, warning against violence and advising citizens to comply with the curfew while allowing exceptions for essential services. Despite the army's efforts, turmoil persisted with acts of vandalism, looting, and fire outbreaks in the Nepalese capital.
International and domestic flights were brought to a halt, leaving many stranded as the protests disrupted normalcy in Kathmandu. The army called for public cooperation and warned of severe actions against those defying curfew orders. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an independent investigation into protest-related fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- curfew
- protests
- violence
- Prime Minister
- resignation
- arson
- security
- army
- demonstrations
ALSO READ
Sebastien Lecornu Faces a Political Tightrope as France's New Prime Minister
US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
Political Turmoil in Kathmandu: Oli's Resignation Sparks Change
Sebastien Lecornu Appointed as Prime Minister: Sparks Political Debate in France
Macron's New Appointment: Sebastien Lecornu Surprises France as Prime Minister