Crisis in Nepal: Curfews Imposed Amid Protests and Violence

The Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew from Wednesday to manage the violent protests that escalated following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The situation turned critical as protesters targeted significant governmental properties, invoking a comprehensive security response.

Soon after gaining control of national security operations, the army issued a public appeal, warning against violence and advising citizens to comply with the curfew while allowing exceptions for essential services. Despite the army's efforts, turmoil persisted with acts of vandalism, looting, and fire outbreaks in the Nepalese capital.

International and domestic flights were brought to a halt, leaving many stranded as the protests disrupted normalcy in Kathmandu. The army called for public cooperation and warned of severe actions against those defying curfew orders. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an independent investigation into protest-related fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)