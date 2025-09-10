Umar Khalid Takes Battle to Supreme Court Over Bail Rejection

Activist Umar Khalid has escalated his legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to deny his bail in connection with an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case. The case concerns an alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi, a situation that resulted in substantial tensions in the capital.

The Delhi High Court, on September 2, refused bail to nine individuals, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing concerns over the potential for 'conspiratorial' violence cloaked as public protests. The judgement also emphasized that while the Constitution allows for peaceful protests, such rights are not without limits.

Khalid and his co-accused were charged under the UAPA and other serious provisions for allegedly masterminding the riot that resulted in the death of 53 people and injuries to over 700. Though these individuals have denied the accusations, their appeals for bail continue to be refused, prompting further legal challenges.