Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Doda: Abdullah Blames LG for Unrest

Farooq Abdullah holds Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accountable for the unrest in Doda following the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Protests have erupted in the Chenab region, demanding Malik's release. Abdullah insists the responsibility lies with the LG, as law and order fall under his jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:57 IST
Tensions Rise in Doda: Abdullah Blames LG for Unrest
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating in Doda, with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah holding Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accountable for the unrest sparked by the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.

Abdullah, speaking to reporters in Baramulla, emphasized that the law and order scenario in Doda falls under the purview of the LG, thereby making him responsible for any developments.

Protests supporting Malik have erupted across the Chenab region, while the decision to convene a special legislative session over the arrest remains in the hands of the Speaker, according to Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market

MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market

 India
2
Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones

Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones

 Global
3
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

 Russia
4
Global Indian Businesses Find Lucrative Opportunities in Mumbai Listings

Global Indian Businesses Find Lucrative Opportunities in Mumbai Listings

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025