Tensions Rise in Doda: Abdullah Blames LG for Unrest

Tensions are escalating in Doda, with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah holding Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accountable for the unrest sparked by the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.

Abdullah, speaking to reporters in Baramulla, emphasized that the law and order scenario in Doda falls under the purview of the LG, thereby making him responsible for any developments.

Protests supporting Malik have erupted across the Chenab region, while the decision to convene a special legislative session over the arrest remains in the hands of the Speaker, according to Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)