NATO Tensions Rise as Polish Airspace Breached by Russian Drones

The incident involving drones breaching Polish airspace marks an unprecedented escalation, with Poland becoming the first NATO member to retaliate against an intrusion related to Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incursion as a large-scale provocation, emphasizing readiness to counter future threats. Leaders worldwide echoed the sentiment, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressing deep concern over Russia's escalating aggression.

European Union officials urged stronger support for Ukraine, while President Macron of France demanded a halt to the reckless escalation. NATO reaffirmed its preparedness, ensuring coordinated protective measures against any threats posed by the ongoing conflict.

