Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal
The Assam government donated Rs five crore and relief materials to assist flood-affected Himachal Pradesh. Assam Minister Prasanta Phukan handed over the cheque to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, underlining Assam’s solidarity. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Tripura have also extended aid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:05 IST
In a significant gesture of solidarity, the Assam government has contributed Rs five crore along with essential relief materials to assist flood-battered Himachal Pradesh.
Assam's Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, presented the cheque to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reinforcing Assam's support as part of a broader state-led response.
States including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Tripura have joined in offering aid, as Himachal grapples with severe flood-induced devastation, reporting 378 fatalities and massive financial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
