Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

In a significant gesture of solidarity, the Assam government has contributed Rs five crore along with essential relief materials to assist flood-battered Himachal Pradesh.

Assam's Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, presented the cheque to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reinforcing Assam's support as part of a broader state-led response.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Tripura have joined in offering aid, as Himachal grapples with severe flood-induced devastation, reporting 378 fatalities and massive financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)