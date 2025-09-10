Tensions Escalate: Israel's Airstrike in Doha Alters Ceasefire Prospects

An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha has intensified Middle East tensions, sparking global concerns over ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

The operation, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari official, has prompted diplomatic unrest, with notable figures like UAE's Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince heading to Qatar.

As international leaders express disapproval and uncertainty looms over ceasefire negotiations, the prospect of escalating conflict in Gaza remains a pressing issue.

