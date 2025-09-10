Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones

In a significant escalation, Poland has successfully intercepted drones over its airspace, marking the first active defense operation conducted by NATO in response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. This dramatic incident has prompted widespread calls for a unified international response.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk labeled the event as the closest Europe has come to open conflict since World War Two, emphasizing the strategic gravity of the situation. While Tusk remarked there is no imminent threat of war, he activated NATO's Article Four, prompting alliance-wide consultations as a preemptive measure.

Russia has quickly denied responsibility for the incursion, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Meanwhile, global leaders, particularly within the EU and U.S., are highlighting the need for increased sanctions and fortified support to Ukraine, aiming to address the intensifying aggression exemplified by the drone incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)