Khadoor Sahib MLA Convicted: Justice for 2013 Assault Victim

A court in Punjab's Tarn Taran district has convicted Khadoor Sahib's AAP legislator, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, along with seven others, on charges of molestation and assault dating back to 2013. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, with the court poised to declare the sentence on September 12.

The troubling incident involved the accused, including then-taxi driver Lalpura, assaulting the woman from a Scheduled Caste community at a wedding venue in 2013. In response, the Supreme Court had intervened, ensuring protective measures for the victim and her family.

The complainant expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, which comes after years of legal proceedings. Lalpura, who won the 2022 assembly elections for the Khadoor Sahib constituency, now faces the consequences of the 2013 actions.