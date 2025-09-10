Left Menu

Agniveer Brother Duo Caught for Navy Nagar Rifle Heist

Two brothers from Telangana, including a naval Agniveer, were arrested for stealing a rifle and ammunition from Mumbai’s Navy Nagar. The Crime Intelligence Unit nabbed them after a manhunt. The motive remains unclear, and the suspects have been brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:24 IST

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police apprehended two brothers involved in the theft of a rifle and magazines from the high-security Navy Nagar area.

One of the accused, Rakesh Ramesh Dubbula, was serving as an Agniveer in the Navy when he cleverly deceived a junior sailor, disguising himself in a naval uniform to gain trust.

After carefully reviewing CCTV footage, the Crime Intelligence Unit traced the suspects to Telangana. They are now in custody as authorities investigate the motive behind the audacious crime.

