Agniveer Brother Duo Caught for Navy Nagar Rifle Heist

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police apprehended two brothers involved in the theft of a rifle and magazines from the high-security Navy Nagar area.

One of the accused, Rakesh Ramesh Dubbula, was serving as an Agniveer in the Navy when he cleverly deceived a junior sailor, disguising himself in a naval uniform to gain trust.

After carefully reviewing CCTV footage, the Crime Intelligence Unit traced the suspects to Telangana. They are now in custody as authorities investigate the motive behind the audacious crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)