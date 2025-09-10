NATO's First Shot: Poland Downs Drones in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

In an unprecedented move, Poland became the first NATO member to engage directly in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by shooting down drones that entered its airspace. This incident occurred during a massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, highlighting rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the first alerts were received late Tuesday night as Russia launched over 415 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukrainian regions. With some drones deliberately entering Polish airspace, including two traversing via Belarus, Polish and allied forces responded with defensive measures.

In the wake of these airspace violations, Poland intensified its security. The government called for NATO consultations under Article 4, demonstrating the serious nature of this breach. European leaders and NATO officials convened to address the deliberate escalation represented by this air intrusion.