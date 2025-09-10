Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens
Following violent protests in Nepal, Indian states are proactively aiding residents stranded there by launching special cells, monitoring borders, and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs. Airlines have suspended operations, and Indian officials are ensuring stranded citizens' safety and repatriation amidst political instability in Nepal.
As violent protests erupt across Nepal, Indian states have launched special initiatives to assist citizens stranded in the troubled nation. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, have set up emergency cells to facilitate immediate support for their residents stuck in the violence-riddled streets of Nepal, where political tensions have reached a boiling point.
In response to the escalating situation, airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have canceled their flights to and from Kathmandu, leaving multiple Indian tourists stranded. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the presence of 200 Telugu individuals in Nepal, while other regional leaders maintain vigilance over border security to prevent the situation from spilling into India.
Efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has assured cooperation, with local hotels providing temporary refuge. The situation remains tense as the political climate in Nepal continues to affect neighboring regions, with states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand increasing border vigilance to address any spillover effects.
