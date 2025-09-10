Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry announced a successful drone attack on western Ukraine, emphasizing no intention of targeting Poland. The drones, with a range of 700 kilometers, hit all intended targets. Russia expressed readiness for discussions with Poland's defense ministry regarding concerns over border crossings.
Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its drones conducted a significant strike on military facilities located in western Ukraine. The operation reportedly fulfilled all of its objectives without plans to attack any locations in Poland.
The ministry highlighted that the Russian drones, which were rumored to have crossed into Polish airspace, possess a range that does not exceed 700 kilometers (434 miles). This clarification aimed to address any cross-border concerns.
In an effort to maintain diplomatic communication, Russia expressed its willingness to engage in consultations with the Polish Defense Ministry about the issue of the drones' range and their movement.
