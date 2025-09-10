Delhi Ministers Unite for Flood Relief: A Historic First
Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh inspected flood-hit areas, emphasizing support for affected farmers. They expressed commitment to assess damage and ensure compensation on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's direction. This marks the first joint visit by two ministers to flood-affected zones in Delhi.
In an unprecedented move, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh conducted a joint inspection of flood-ravaged areas from Palla to Hiranki on Wednesday.
The ministers, expressing solidarity with affected farmers, emphasized the government's commitment to providing support and compensation as directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The inspection aimed to assess crop damage and review relief measures. Mishra underscored the chief minister's concern over the breached Yamuna embankments.
Accompanied by district and agricultural officials, the ministers interacted with locals, vowing swift relief for all affected families. They affirmed this visit marks the first instance of two cabinet members inspecting flood-damaged areas together in Delhi's history.
