Supreme Court Orders Probe into Former Delhi Police Chief in Two-Decade-Old Case

The Supreme Court has mandated an FIR against Neeraj Kumar, former Delhi Police commissioner, marking a significant development in a case that goes back over two decades. Charged with document fabrication and criminal intimidation, the case involves alleged misconduct during his tenure as a joint director in the CBI.

The court maintained the directive of the Delhi High Court, emphasizing the importance of investigating those who typically conduct investigations. This move aims to preserve public confidence in the judicial system, reflecting the principle that justice must be seen to be done.

The top court ruled that the investigation must be conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell, led by an officer of ACP rank or higher, to ensure objectivity and compliance with legal standards. The officers implicated will be allowed participation in the investigation process to defend their innocence.