U.S.-China Relations: Dialogues on Defense
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth communicated to China's defense minister that the U.S. is not seeking conflict or regime change, while emphasizing the protection of vital U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific. Both parties agreed to further discussions to address defense concerns.
In recent communications, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun that the United States holds no intention of conflict with China. Emphasizing the importance of ongoing peace, Hegseth clarified that the U.S. is not seeking 'regime change or strangulation.'
During a call on Tuesday, Hegseth reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to safeguarding its crucial interests in the Asia-Pacific region. The exchange between the defense secretaries aimed to reduce tensions and foster dialogue.
Both officials expressed an intent to continue discussions, highlighting the significance of open communication channels in maintaining regional stability and upholding diplomatic relations.
