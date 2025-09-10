Meta Whistleblowers Raise Safety Concerns; US Judicial Decisions Heat Up

In a Senate panel address, former Meta researchers accused the tech giant of prioritizing virtual-reality profits over child safety by disregarding internal findings on minors accessing explicit content. The revelations contribute to growing scrutiny of Meta's business practices.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on the legality of extensive tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump's administration. This case carries significant implications for the future of international trade relations and executive authority in economic policy.

Toyota announces plans to manufacture electric SUVs at its Kentucky plant, signaling a pivotal shift towards sustainable transport solutions in the US market. Meanwhile, Deloitte forecasts minimal growth in US holiday sales due to economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)