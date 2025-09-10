Left Menu

Meta Whistleblowers Raise Safety Concerns; US Judicial Decisions Heat Up

Meta prioritizes VR profits over children's safety, allege whistleblowers in Congress. The US Supreme Court will address the legality of Trump's tariffs and spending of foreign aid. FEMA's disaster tool may become inaccessible, and Toyota plans EV production in Kentucky. US holiday sales predict slow growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Senate panel address, former Meta researchers accused the tech giant of prioritizing virtual-reality profits over child safety by disregarding internal findings on minors accessing explicit content. The revelations contribute to growing scrutiny of Meta's business practices.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on the legality of extensive tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump's administration. This case carries significant implications for the future of international trade relations and executive authority in economic policy.

Toyota announces plans to manufacture electric SUVs at its Kentucky plant, signaling a pivotal shift towards sustainable transport solutions in the US market. Meanwhile, Deloitte forecasts minimal growth in US holiday sales due to economic uncertainties.

