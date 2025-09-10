Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins
This article follows the harrowing experiences of Palestinian children injured in Gaza during Israel's 2023 bombing campaign. It highlights the resilience of young survivors like Omar and Amir, who, despite severe injuries, are receiving medical and psychological support in Beirut, aspiring to recover and reclaim their future.
Six-year-old Omar Abu Kuwaik, a child survivor of a devastating airstrike in Gaza, holds onto hope that his missing hand will miraculously return by his seventh birthday. After losing his family in the attack, he considers his aunt, Maha Abu Kuwaik, as his mother, and is undergoing treatment in Beirut.
The World Health Organisation facilitated Omar's evacuation from Gaza, ensuring he reached Lebanon for further medical care. His story mirrors that of 14-year-old Amir Hajjaj, wounded in a similar manner and evacuated for nerve treatment. Both children represent the staggering toll the conflict has taken on Gaza's youth.
UNICEF reports emphasize the tragic reality: over 45,000 children are wounded, with 18,000 casualties amid the conflict. Efforts to provide aid continue, yet are hindered by ongoing hostilities. However, medical professionals remain committed to ensuring a pathway to recovery for these young survivors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- children
- survivors
- airstrike
- Palestinian
- medical care
- resilience
- UNICEF
- Beirut
- treatment
