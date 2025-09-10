Left Menu

Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

This article follows the harrowing experiences of Palestinian children injured in Gaza during Israel's 2023 bombing campaign. It highlights the resilience of young survivors like Omar and Amir, who, despite severe injuries, are receiving medical and psychological support in Beirut, aspiring to recover and reclaim their future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:14 IST
Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six-year-old Omar Abu Kuwaik, a child survivor of a devastating airstrike in Gaza, holds onto hope that his missing hand will miraculously return by his seventh birthday. After losing his family in the attack, he considers his aunt, Maha Abu Kuwaik, as his mother, and is undergoing treatment in Beirut.

The World Health Organisation facilitated Omar's evacuation from Gaza, ensuring he reached Lebanon for further medical care. His story mirrors that of 14-year-old Amir Hajjaj, wounded in a similar manner and evacuated for nerve treatment. Both children represent the staggering toll the conflict has taken on Gaza's youth.

UNICEF reports emphasize the tragic reality: over 45,000 children are wounded, with 18,000 casualties amid the conflict. Efforts to provide aid continue, yet are hindered by ongoing hostilities. However, medical professionals remain committed to ensuring a pathway to recovery for these young survivors.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

 India
2
Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

 India
3
Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

 Global
4
Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025