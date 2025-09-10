Court Halts Trump Dismissal of Copyright Head

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has intervened to halt President Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss U.S. Copyright Office director Shira Perlmutter. The intervention comes amid an ongoing legal battle following a lower court's verdict that Trump had the authority to remove her from the position.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, granted Perlmutter's request to resume her role on a provisional basis. The court's decision highlights possible legal missteps in Trump's attempt to terminate her position.

Perlmutter now returns to her directorship while the appeals process continues, challenging the legal grounds of her removal by the former president, which the appeals court suggests could be deemed unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)