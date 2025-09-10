Left Menu

SCO's RATS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Accountability

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack at its meeting in Kyrgyz Republic. The group supported India's demand to hold sponsors accountable and criticized double standards in combating terrorism. Key leaders, including Modi and Xi, endorsed this stance in the Tianjin Declaration.

The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, on Wednesday, condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian delegation, led by Deputy National Security Advisor T V Ravichandran, called for accountability from the attack's sponsors.

During the 44th session at Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, the RATS meeting highlighted its firm stance against terrorism. In support, the Council of RATS SCO announced the condemnation of the attack as part of the Tianjin declaration, aligning with the SCO's annual summit conclusions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the influential leaders attending the event, where they emphasized a united front to eliminate terrorism and criticized any double standards in the fight against it.

