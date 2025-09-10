Left Menu

CBI Probes Financial Scandal at JNU: Ex-Professor Under Scrutiny

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry into former JNU Professor AL Ramanathan and others for alleged financial misappropriation of over Rs 88 lakh. The investigation, taken over from the Delhi Police, uncovers financial irregularities detected by JNU’s finance branch during their annual balance sheet preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:27 IST
CBI Probes Financial Scandal at JNU: Ex-Professor Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor AL Ramanathan and five others for their involvement in alleged financial misappropriation, as per governmental sources.

The investigation shifts from the Delhi Police to the CBI upon a directive from the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The case pertains to suspicions of financial misappropriation amounting to over Rs 88 lakh, initially brought to light by the University's finance branch during the annual balance sheet review in 2021.

The issue, first raised with the Vice-Chancellor, prompted the formation of a Fact-Finding Committee that confirmed the involvement of both regular and contractual staff. This includes Section Officers Sneh Rajora Asiwal, Urmil Punhani, Project Assistant K. Murali, and Computer Operators Nazir Hussain and Ritesh Kumar. The implicated professor was suspended in 2021 and recently dismissed from JNU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

 India
2
Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

 India
3
Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

 Global
4
Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025