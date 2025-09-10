Brave Ludhiana Woman Foils Robbery Plan in Moving Auto

A valiant woman in Ludhiana thwarted a brazen robbery attempt in an autorickshaw, involving three men including the driver. By clinging to the moving vehicle, she alerted passing commuters who intervened and forced the vehicle to halt, according to reports on Wednesday.

Footage of the alarming scene on the National Highway at the Jalandhar Bypass showed the woman barely hanging on to the auto for an extended period. Her daring act quickly went viral online, prompting widespread attention.

Two of the suspects, identified as Mohit alias Manu and Dimple Makkar alias Bunty, were apprehended by alert commuters and handed over to the police. A third suspect, Shubham, managed to escape. Authorities confirmed the arrested individuals had three phones in their possession, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)