Dramatic Rescue in Vikramaditya Marg

In Lucknow, a man named Yogendra attempted self-immolation due to gambling-related issues involving neighborhood individuals. Quick police intervention saved him, leading to hospitalization. Originally from Aligarh, his actions and visit's purpose remain unclear. The local police, now in collaboration with Aligarh authorities, continue investigations into this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:13 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded on Wednesday when a 48-year-old man attempted to set himself ablaze in the Vikramaditya Marg area of Lucknow. The police, responding swiftly, rescued the man and rushed him to a civil hospital for immediate treatment.

The individual, identified as Yogendra, hails from Aligarh. He was accompanied by his brother Guddu and another woman during his Lucknow visit. While the motive behind his drastic action and the reason for being in the area remain murky, officials are actively determining the cause.

Yogendra alleged that four men from his Aligarh neighborhood—identified as Danish, Wasim, Nazim, and Master—had taken Rs 6 lakh from him under pretenses of gambling. When he sought a return of the money, he faced verbal abuse. The Gautampalli police have reached out to Aligarh's local authorities to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

