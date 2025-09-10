Sonam Wangchuk's Fast: A Call for Ladakh's Constitutional Inclusion
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alongside the Leh Apex Body, commenced a 35-day fast in Leh, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule for Ladakh. The protest highlights ongoing grievances with the central government and includes issues like land allocation and government inquiries against Wangchuk and his institute.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body have initiated a 35-day fast in Leh, demanding statehood and constitutional inclusion under the sixth schedule for Ladakh.
Wangchuk criticized the central government for halting discussions, stating that protests are intensifying as their demands remain unheeded.
Additionally, Wangchuk faces government scrutiny, including a CBI probe and an income-tax notice, adding layers of complexity to their cause for Ladakh's constitutional rights.
