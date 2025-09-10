West Bengal Police Launch Helpline for Stranded Tourists in Nepal

The West Bengal Police have taken action to help tourists from the state who are stuck in Nepal due to ongoing disturbances. They have set up a dedicated helpline aimed at facilitating the safe return of these tourists via Darjeeling district checkpoints.

In a post on social media platform X, the police announced the helpline, detailing that it will support tourists trying to return to India through the Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts. Tourists are encouraged to use the provided contact numbers, available for both WhatsApp and voice calls, for help with documentation and emergency support.

This move is part of a broader effort to address the fallout from political unrest in Nepal, which has seen violent protests, including attacks on government buildings and fatalities amid demonstrations. The West Bengal government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is actively working with local and Nepalese authorities to ensure the tourists' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)