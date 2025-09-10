Left Menu

West Bengal Police Launch Helpline for Stranded Tourists in Nepal

The West Bengal Police has established a helpline to aid tourists stranded in Nepal amid political unrest. This initiative aims to assist travelers seeking to return to India through Darjeeling district's border posts. The helpline covers documentation, travel coordination, and emergency support, ensuring safety amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
The West Bengal Police have taken action to help tourists from the state who are stuck in Nepal due to ongoing disturbances. They have set up a dedicated helpline aimed at facilitating the safe return of these tourists via Darjeeling district checkpoints.

In a post on social media platform X, the police announced the helpline, detailing that it will support tourists trying to return to India through the Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts. Tourists are encouraged to use the provided contact numbers, available for both WhatsApp and voice calls, for help with documentation and emergency support.

This move is part of a broader effort to address the fallout from political unrest in Nepal, which has seen violent protests, including attacks on government buildings and fatalities amid demonstrations. The West Bengal government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is actively working with local and Nepalese authorities to ensure the tourists' safe return.

