Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised complete development of Sanand, a segment under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, within the next four years. Speaking virtually at an event where he inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 80 crore, Shah assured that basic amenities would reach every village in Sanand by 2029.

Shah outlined a comprehensive plan initiated by the Gujarat government to address infrastructure deficiencies in Sanand and Bavla municipalities, including roads, healthcare, sewer lines, and water supply. He expressed his vision for methodically developed localities by highlighting the successful six-year endeavor to uplift Sanand.

During a recent visit to Sanand, Shah engaged local industrialists in discussions about potential contributions to nearby villages, wherein they committed Rs 150 crore from their CSR funds for basic amenities over the next two years. Shah reiterated the government's resolve to ensure every facility reaches the underdeveloped areas.

