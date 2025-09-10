Left Menu

Legal Tussle Intensifies: Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Complaint over Savarkar Remarks

In a legal battle over defamation, Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, has filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks made about the late freedom fighter. The case involves contested claims made in a London speech by Gandhi, prompting court proceedings and demands for confirmation of Gandhi's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:05 IST
Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of late freedom fighter V D Savarkar, has taken legal action against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defamatory remarks. The controversy stems from Gandhi's statements about V D Savarkar during a speech in London.

Satyaki, through his lawyer Sangram Kolhatkar, submitted an application before a special court for MPs/MLAs, asserting that Rahul Gandhi's prior applications may not have been authorized by him, referencing a withdrawn plea that mentioned threats to Gandhi's life.

The defamation suit alleges inaccuracies in Gandhi's comments about Savarkar, leading to a demand by Satyaki for Gandhi to confirm that the statements were made under his direction. The court has been urged to compel Gandhi to verify the applications as genuine, as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

