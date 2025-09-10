Left Menu

Controversial Safety Report Sparks Debate in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Police have summoned P Value Analytics after their survey labeled Dehradun as one of India's top ten unsafe cities for women. Authorities question the report's accuracy, saying it potentially creates undue panic. The survey, intended for research, faces scrutiny over its data collection methods and unclear conclusions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand authorities have issued a summons to the private firm P Value Analytics following their controversial survey branding Dehradun as one of India's top ten cities unsafe for women, officials announced on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh disclosed that the firm's team and managing director have been summoned to justify the basis of their claims within a week. Singh insists the report contains 'factual inaccuracies' and demands clarification on the survey's methodology and target demographic.

Mayank Dhaiyya, a representative of the company, attended a meeting with the SSP and stated the survey was part of an academic research project. Despite this, police expressed dissatisfaction with his explanations and pointed to several inconsistencies in the data presented.

Singh further articulated concerns over the implication that Dehradun is unsafe, which might unnecessarily alarm parents of students in the city. Assurances were reiterated regarding the safety measures in place, including the deployment of CCTV cameras and a dedicated helpline for women.

If P Value Analytics fails to provide adequate answers or if their data is deemed baseless, legal actions are anticipated, Singh warned. The local Hotel Association has also voiced frustration, citing a detrimental impact on tourism due to the negative portrayal of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

