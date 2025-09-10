New Sanctions Plan to Bolster Ukrainian Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a collaborative initiative with European and American allies to increase sanctions on Russia. The conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen marks a strategic step forward for Ukraine's policy approach towards Russia.

Zelenskiy communicated via social media platform X, confirming talks centered on concrete actions regarding frozen Russian assets. This financial leverage aims to further pressure Russia.

Beyond economic sanctions, their dialogue included discussions on providing essential support for Ukrainian children affected by ongoing conflicts, highlighting a critical humanitarian priority for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)