Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

Rakesh Yadav, husband of Manesar Mayor Inderjeet Kaur, alleged political motives behind including his name in an FIR connected to an attack in Kankrola village. He met with the Gurugram Police Commissioner seeking removal of his and councillors' names.

On Monday, during an attempt to demolish illegal warehouses, an altercation led to injuries and subsequent police actions, resulting in three arrests. Yadav, threatened by a tarnished image, awaits clarity on his involvement as police investigations continue.

The backdrop of this incident includes tensions between Mayor Inderjeet Kaur and Haryana's political figures, hinting at deeper political rivalries. The case amplifies existing conflicts, casting questions on justice and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)