Karnataka Cabinet to Resolve Land Compensation for Upper Krishna Project

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared on Wednesday that the compensation for land acquired under the Upper Krishna Irrigation Project will be set in the upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for September 11.

Addressing reporters post a meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar emphasized the futility in contesting the acquisition amount. He called on all involved parties to consent to the proposed compensation.

Discussing legal challenges, Shivakumar confirmed that these would also be tackled at the cabinet meeting. Both he and the Chief Minister have examined the required land metrics to elevate the dam height to 524 meters, and will include legal recommendations in the cabinet discussion.

