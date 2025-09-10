Trump's Immigration Enforcement in DC: Crime Crackdown or Deportation Agenda?

The federal law enforcement operation launched in Washington by President Donald Trump was initially portrayed as a crime-fighting initiative. Yet, The Associated Press's analysis indicates that more than 40% of arrests were tied to immigration issues.

This starkly reflects the administration's continued push on its rigid immigration stance in the nation's capital. While the operation has been credited with over 2,300 arrests, including immigration cases, critics argue that it aims to boost deportations rather than curb crime.

Though illegal weapons and various crime suspects were apprehended, the disproportionate number of immigration arrests fueled claims of political motives, resembling tactics used in the 2020 campaign.

