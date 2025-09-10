Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Enforcement in DC: Crime Crackdown or Deportation Agenda?

President Trump's federal enforcement operation in Washington aimed to tackle crime but saw over 40% of arrests related to immigration. The initiative faced criticism for appearing as a cover to advance Trump's hardline immigration policies, sparking debates over its actual intent and impact on crime reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:30 IST
The federal law enforcement operation launched in Washington by President Donald Trump was initially portrayed as a crime-fighting initiative. Yet, The Associated Press's analysis indicates that more than 40% of arrests were tied to immigration issues.

This starkly reflects the administration's continued push on its rigid immigration stance in the nation's capital. While the operation has been credited with over 2,300 arrests, including immigration cases, critics argue that it aims to boost deportations rather than curb crime.

Though illegal weapons and various crime suspects were apprehended, the disproportionate number of immigration arrests fueled claims of political motives, resembling tactics used in the 2020 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

